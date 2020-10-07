First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.33 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,944. The company has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.92 and a 200 day moving average of $192.01. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $228.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

