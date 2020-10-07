First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 44,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 35.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 70,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,989,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

