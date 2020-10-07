First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.89 and a 200-day moving average of $282.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

