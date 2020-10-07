First Hawaiian Bank Sells 21,502 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,502 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. 23,918,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,764,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

