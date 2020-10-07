First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,312 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.41. 3,310,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,228. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $205.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Argus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

