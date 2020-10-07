First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,386 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. 9,027,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,436,279. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

