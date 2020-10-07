First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,363 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.09.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,441. The stock has a market cap of $303.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

