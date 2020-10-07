First Hawaiian Bank Sells 419 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.54. 7,626,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,326,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $123.93. The company has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $91.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,321 shares of company stock worth $23,191,042 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

