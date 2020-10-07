First Hawaiian Bank Sells 651 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.38. 2,982,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.08. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,249 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.