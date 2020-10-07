First Hawaiian Bank Sells 9,321 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,826,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,614. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.