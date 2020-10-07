First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL) were up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 24,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 35,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line 100 Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-dollar weighted index that is designed to objectively identify and select 100 stocks from the universe of stocks, to which Value Line assigns a #1 ranking in the Value Line Timeliness Ranking System (the Ranking System).

