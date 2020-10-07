Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.72 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $14.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,716,548.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 54.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

