Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Trading Up 3.4%

Flowr Corp (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)’s share price was up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 12,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 77,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLWPF shares. AltaCorp Capital began coverage on shares of Flowr in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Flowr in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

