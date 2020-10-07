Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,619 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $12,537,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,607,547. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

