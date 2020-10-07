Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Shares Up 2.5%

Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. 12,982 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,438 shares during the quarter. Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF were worth $24,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

