FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Shares Down 9.3%

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) shares fell 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $21.06. 1,728,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,409,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.
Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
