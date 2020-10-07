Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.57.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $8.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,459.14. 1,803,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,690. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,531.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,412.07. The company has a market capitalization of $992.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.