Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,019 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,507,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.45. 277,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.