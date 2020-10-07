Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 406,609 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3,667.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 406,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $34,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

