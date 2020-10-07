Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,910,000. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,831. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.