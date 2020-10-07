Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,813 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.94 and a 200 day moving average of $283.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

