Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,690,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,504,996. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

