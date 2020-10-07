Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. 23,755,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,323,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

