Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 563 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.12. 23,057,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,693,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.49. The stock has a market cap of $735.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

