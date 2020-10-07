Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,197,000 after purchasing an additional 79,580 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.40. 193,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,328. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.17.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

