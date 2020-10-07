Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,441 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $941,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 147.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 628,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,105,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

