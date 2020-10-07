Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,858,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,530,338. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

