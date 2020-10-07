Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.65. The company had a trading volume of 211,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,998. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.68 and its 200-day moving average is $154.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $180.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

