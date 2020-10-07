Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,523. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

