Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 526.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,944,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198,936 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,016,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,041,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,850,000 after acquiring an additional 767,243 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 2,031,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after acquiring an additional 61,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,714,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,990,000 after acquiring an additional 340,582 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,119 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26.

