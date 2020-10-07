Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Anthem by 26.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Anthem by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 77.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 19.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $9.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.09. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $309.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

