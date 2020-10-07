Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after buying an additional 1,435,755 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after buying an additional 702,164 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $8.72 on Wednesday, reaching $323.17. 2,593,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.45. The company has a market capitalization of $307.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

