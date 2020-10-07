Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 112.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 116.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.