Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,710,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,048. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.05. The company has a market capitalization of $389.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

