Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 101.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,901,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. 2,859,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,336. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15.

