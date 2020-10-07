Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Microsoft stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.83. 25,632,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,547,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,587.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

