Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 18.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 358.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in CarMax by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in CarMax by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CarMax by 23.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,691,000 after buying an additional 200,720 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.19.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,295 shares of company stock valued at $44,382,115. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.10. 1,541,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

