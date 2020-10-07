Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,895 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. 13,775,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,755,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.72) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.