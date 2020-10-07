Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $748,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,930 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $165.74. 73,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,009. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.40 and its 200-day moving average is $153.41.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

