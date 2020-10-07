Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.01. 68,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.