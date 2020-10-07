Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $255,658,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,494,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,659. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

