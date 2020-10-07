Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.58. 4,025,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.