Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,562 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,080,331 shares of company stock valued at $490,599,843. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.89.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $170.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.19. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.