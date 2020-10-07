Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 126.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,975,000 after acquiring an additional 405,545 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,452. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

