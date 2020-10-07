Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 324.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.59. 727,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average is $94.80. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $562,608.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,380.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

