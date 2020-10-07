Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,583 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,295,000 after buying an additional 6,997,163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 1,875,452 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,661,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 470,908 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,129.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 713,151 shares of company stock worth $9,080,903. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. 202,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,704. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.34%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

