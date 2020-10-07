Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,410 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $12,064,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $11,214,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $6,628,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 86.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 273,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,317,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of Mercury General stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 164,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,953. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.52. Mercury General had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCY. TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Mercury General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.