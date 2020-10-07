Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,976 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 1,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. 2,810,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.93.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

