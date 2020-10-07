Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,704 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

USB stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. 7,672,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,583,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.