Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,174 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Westrock by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 343,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,163 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 559,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 42,393 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westrock stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. 2,930,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,817. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

